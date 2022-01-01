Restaurant 10
Come in and enjoy!
132 N Main St
Location
132 N Main St
Brooklyn MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe is a locally owned and operated coffee house. We offer delicious specialty coffee & tea drinks, smoothies, snacks, pastries and sandwiches. Our cozy atmosphere invites you to come in and relax while enjoying our menu items. All of us at Callaghan's look forward to meeting you.
Shady's Tap Room
Come in and enjoy!
Clark Lake Golf Club
Come in and enjoy!
Harold's Place
Come in and enjoy!