Go
A map showing the location of Restaurant At Convict Lake
American
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Restaurant At Convict Lake

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Convict Lake Rd

Crowley Lake, CA 93546

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2000 Convict Lake Rd, Crowley Lake CA 93546

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Warming Hut
orange star4.6 • 650
343 Mammoth Rd Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurantnext
Mammoth Rock 'n' Bowl, Brasserie & Lounge
orange star4.4 • 663
3029 Chateau Rd Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurantnext
Dish Bistro
orange star5.0 • 49
588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4 Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurantnext
Noodle-Ly
orange star4.5 • 89
437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146 Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurantnext

Restaurant At Convict Lake

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston