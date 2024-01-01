Go
Banner picView gallery

Restaurant at Westglow - 224 Westglow Circle

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

224 Westglow Circle

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

224 Westglow Circle, Blowing Rock NC 28605

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro Roca & Antlers Bar (New) - 143 Wonderland Trail
orange starNo Reviews
143 Wonderland Trail Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Chef & Somm soon to be Café Violette!
orange starNo Reviews
1132 Main Street Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 645
922 Main St Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Social On Main
orange starNo Reviews
870 A Main Street Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Hellbender Bed & Beverage - 239 Sunset Dr
orange star5.0 • 148
239 Sunset Dr Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Gamekeeper Restaurant - 3005 Shulls Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
3005 Shulls Mill Road Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blowing Rock

The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 645
922 Main St Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Hellbender Bed & Beverage - 239 Sunset Dr
orange star5.0 • 148
239 Sunset Dr Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Blowing Rock

Boone

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Restaurant at Westglow - 224 Westglow Circle

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston