Restaurant Beck

Farm to table cuisine overlooking Whale Cove!

SEAFOOD

2345 S Hwy 101 • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (211 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations

Location

2345 S Hwy 101

Depoe Bay OR

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

