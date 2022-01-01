Go
Kiibo Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

2991 Umi Street

Lihue, HI 96766

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

2 Choice Combination$35.00
Choose any two teishoku items
Pork Sukiyaki Don$18.00
vegetables and tofu with your choice of chicken, beef or pork simmered in sukiyaki sauce served over rice
Chicken Sukiyaki$27.00
vegetables & tofu with chicken thigh
simmered in sukiyaki sauce
Oyako Don$14.00
chicken, onion, egg & green onion simmered in a sweet/savory sauce served over rice
Agedashi Mochi$11.00
fried mochi served with shredded daikon & green onion in a sweet/savory sauce
Fried Chicken$16.00
served with dipping suace
S/O Tsukemono$2.00
pickled cabbage
Agedashi Tofu$9.00
fried tofu served with shredded daikon & green onion in a sweet/savory sauce
Combination Tempura$19.00
3 piece shrimp tempura & 5 piece assorted vegetable tempura
Children's Plate$12.00
1 piece shrimp tempura & chicken teriyaki
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2991 Umi Street, Lihue HI 96766

Directions

