Restaurant Olivia

Pasta focused Italian in Wash Park

PASTA • SEAFOOD

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209 • $$$

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)

Popular Items

Focaccia$6.00
Herbed focaccia, whipped butter
Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine and radicchio, blood orange, pistachios, Parmesan vinaigrette
Large T&B Lasagna$55.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 4-6 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *70 minute cook time*
Side of Meatballs$9.00
Our house made pork meatballs with garlic pomodoro and Parmesan
Lobster Spaghetti$39.00
Butter poached lobster, black truffle, preserved lemon
Cookie$4.00
Bistro Georgette's Chocolate Chip Cookie
Mafaldine with Meatballs$28.00
Tomato braised meatballs, garlic pomodoro, focaccia breadcrumbs, basil
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
House made spaghetti, sauce Bolognese
Ravioli$35.00
gruyère fondue, caramelized onion jus, crispy Parmesan
Take & Bake Cookie$4.00
Cookie dough to bake at home.
Instructions included!
*16 minute cook time
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
