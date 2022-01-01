Restaurant Orsay
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
3630 Park St. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3630 Park St.
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Biscottis
Come in and enjoy!
Southern Grounds & Company
Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!
MOJO No. 4
MOJO no. 4 in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood is our fourth location, which opened in 2011. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!