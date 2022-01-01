Go
Restaurant Orsay

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3630 Park St. • $$$

Avg 4.8 (3711 reviews)

Popular Items

Petite Fours Grand Tower$35.00
A grand tower showcasing our entire petite fours selection
Soup Du Jour$14.00
Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Red wine braised short rib served with leeks, roasted mushrooms, and creme fraiche all tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta
Caesar Salad$16.00
Fresh, crisp Little Gem lettuces served with fried capers, salt cured lemon and egg yolk, dressed in our house-made Caesar dressing and served with a Parmigiano, caper, and anchovy buttered baguette
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3630 Park St.

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

