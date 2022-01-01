Go
Restaurant Tyler

Farm to Table

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

100 East Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Catfish$17.00
Fried Simmons catfish filet, cherry tomatoes, corn, and garlic whipped potatoes in a white wine and saffron clam broth, topped with herb salad
Fried Chicken$18.00
Buttermilk and coconut-battered boneless chicken breast and thigh atop pepper jack macaroni and cheese, served with seasonal vegetable
Delta Catfish (BP)$11.95
Fried, pan-seared, or blackened Mississippi-raised catfish filet
Kids Chicken$6.00
Hamburger Steak (BP)$11.95
Grilled 8oz hamburger patty, topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and brown gravy
Fried Chicken (BP)$11.95
Buttermilk battered and topped with crawfish sauce
Fried Pork Chops (BP)$11.95
Topped with brown gravy
Bar-B-Q Okra$8.00
Fried okra dusted in a house-blend BBQ dry rub and served with remoulade dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 East Main St

Starkville MS

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

