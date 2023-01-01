Go
Banner picView gallery

The Restaurant at Hill Farm - 458 Hill Farm Road

Open today 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

458 Hill Farm Road

Sunderland, VT 05250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

458 Hill Farm Road, Sunderland VT 05250

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arlington Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza - 29 Sugar Shack Lane
orange starNo Reviews
29 Sugar Shack Lane Arlington, VT 05250
View restaurantnext
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant - 39 West Road
orange starNo Reviews
39 West Road Manchester, VT 05254
View restaurantnext
The Crooked Ram
orange starNo Reviews
4026 MAIN STREET MANCHESTER, VT 05254
View restaurantnext
Seasons Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4566 Main Street Manchester, VT 05255
View restaurantnext
Nipper's Cafe - 4645 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4645 Main St Manchester Center, VT 05255
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
39 bonnet street Manchester Cente, VT 05255
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sunderland

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Restaurant at Hill Farm - 458 Hill Farm Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston