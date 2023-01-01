The Restaurant at Hill Farm - 458 Hill Farm Road
Open today 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
458 Hill Farm Road, Sunderland VT 05250
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arlington Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza - 29 Sugar Shack Lane
No Reviews
29 Sugar Shack Lane Arlington, VT 05250
View restaurant
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant - 39 West Road
No Reviews
39 West Road Manchester, VT 05254
View restaurant