Chloe

A Contemporary American neighborhood restaurant.

1331 4th Street SE

Popular Items

Quinoa, Garbanzo & Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad$10.00
baby arugula, parmesan, chopped egg, sherry-mustard vinaigrette
Ginger Ale$3.00
Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Seasonal Agua Fresca$5.00
Banh Mi Combination #1$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Old Bay Potato Chips$4.00
Mediterranean Hero$10.00
falafel, caramelized cauliflower, tahini sauce, harissa, pickles, labne, parsley
BBQ Pork Noodle Bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickles, cucumbers, greens, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, fragrant herbs
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00
Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
1331 4th Street SE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
