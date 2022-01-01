Go
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2

Delicious Salvadoran Food

7333 W Thomas Rd

Popular Items

20 Pupusas Family Meal$59.99
Choice of 20 Pupusas/Tamales
mix and match to equal 20
includes the curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa, as well as 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
serves 5-7 people
2 Pupusa Combo$10.95
Choice of two Pupusas served with choice of two sides
Pupusa A La Carte
A La Carte
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed inside with choice of filling:
Meat, vegetarian and vegan options are available.
3 Pupusa Combo$11.95
Choice of three Pupusas served with choice of two sides
Side de Frijoles$2.50
Side of Beans
Tamales
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
choice of
chicken,
chipiliin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native from Central America),
or refried beans
Platano SOLO$4.50
Fried Plantains
Pastelitos$6.50
Salvadoran style savory empanadas:
Choice of ground beef or potato and cheese
Side de Arroz$2.50
Side of Rice
Tamarindo$3.25
See full menu

Location

7333 W Thomas Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
