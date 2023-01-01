Resto on the Road - 49 East Hoiffman Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
49 East Hoiffman Avenue, Lindenhurst NY 11757
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pizzeria - Location 5 - 177 S. Wellwood Ave.
No Reviews
177 S. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst, NY 11752
View restaurant
Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street
No Reviews
308 35th street Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurant