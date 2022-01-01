Reston restaurants you'll love
Lake Anne Coffee House
1612 Washington Plaza N, Reston
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Open faced multigrain sandwich, queso fresco, pepitats, and an egg your way.
Vegetarian.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with black beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, tomatillo avocado salsa, red onion, and cilantro.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
|Latte
Double espresso with steamed milk, slight foam
Sweet Leaf -
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston
|Popular items
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
|(seasonal) Butternut Squash + Apple
|$12.31
roasted butternut squash, local apples, organic quinoa, goat cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, toasted almonds, organic baby spinach, maple-balsamic vinaigrette
|Create Your Own
|$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
1888 Explorer St, Reston
|Popular items
|Southwest Burger Wrap
|$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Crafthouse Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
11939 Democracy Drive, Reston
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|The Bar Harbor
|$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Super Chicken
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston
|Popular items
|1/2 Regular
|$12.99
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 3 sauces.
|1/4 Dark
|$9.49
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston
|Popular items
|Duo Platter
|$16.99
Choose any two meats. Served w/choice of two sides & Cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
|Trio Platter
|$17.99
Choose any three meats. With choice of two sides & Cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
|NC Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.29
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
BGR
12100 Sunset Hills Road, Reston
|Popular items
|#Kids Sliders
|$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
Pista House
2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston
|Popular items
|Veg Samosa
|$5.00
Two Pieces
|Bread Basket Assortment Breads
|$6.00
Butter naan, garlic naan, and Tandoori roti.
|HALEEM
|$13.00
Available Throughout the Year
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
Town Center Dr & Sunset Hills Parkway, Reston
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Buffalo Wing Factory - Reston
2260 Hunters Woods Plaza D, Reston
Ted's Bulletin
11948 Market Street, Reston