Reston restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Reston

Must-try Reston restaurants

Lake Anne Coffee House image

 

Lake Anne Coffee House

1612 Washington Plaza N, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$6.00
Open faced multigrain sandwich, queso fresco, pepitats, and an egg your way.
Vegetarian.
Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with black beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, tomatillo avocado salsa, red onion, and cilantro.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Latte
Double espresso with steamed milk, slight foam
More about Lake Anne Coffee House
Sweet Leaf - image

 

Sweet Leaf -

1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
(seasonal) Butternut Squash + Apple$12.31
roasted butternut squash, local apples, organic quinoa, goat cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, toasted almonds, organic baby spinach, maple-balsamic vinaigrette
Create Your Own$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
More about Sweet Leaf -
Crafthouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

1888 Explorer St, Reston

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Burger Wrap$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Crafthouse Nachos$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
More about Crafthouse
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

11939 Democracy Drive, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CT Roll$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
The Bar Harbor$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Super Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Super Chicken

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston

Avg 4.8 (667 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Regular$12.99
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 3 sauces.
1/4 Dark$9.49
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
More about Super Chicken
Willard's Real Pit BBQ image

 

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Duo Platter$16.99
Choose any two meats. Served w/choice of two sides & Cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
Trio Platter$17.99
Choose any three meats. With choice of two sides & Cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
NC Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.29
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
BGR image

 

BGR

12100 Sunset Hills Road, Reston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
More about BGR
Cafesano Reston image

 

Cafesano Reston

11130 M, South Lakes Dr, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafesano Reston
Restaurant banner

 

Pista House

2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veg Samosa$5.00
Two Pieces
Bread Basket Assortment Breads$6.00
Butter naan, garlic naan, and Tandoori roti.
HALEEM$13.00
Available Throughout the Year
More about Pista House
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

Town Center Dr & Sunset Hills Parkway, Reston

Avg 4.5 (4341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow
Banner pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Reston

2260 Hunters Woods Plaza D, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Reston
Restaurant banner

 

Ted's Bulletin

11948 Market Street, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ted's Bulletin

