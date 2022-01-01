Reston sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Reston
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
1888 Explorer St, Reston
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Cowboy Burger
|$16.99
beef patty • jalapeno bacon • pepper jack cheese • hot honey bbq fried onion straws
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
11939 Democracy Drive, Reston
|Popular items
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|The Bar Harbor
|$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
|CT Roll
|$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Super Chicken
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston
|Popular items
|1/2 Regular
|$12.99
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 3 sauces.
|1/4 Dark
|$9.49
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese