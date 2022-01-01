Reston sandwich spots you'll love

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

1888 Explorer St, Reston

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Cowboy Burger$16.99
beef patty • jalapeno bacon • pepper jack cheese • hot honey bbq fried onion straws
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

11939 Democracy Drive, Reston

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
The Bar Harbor$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
CT Roll$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Super Chicken

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston

Avg 4.8 (667 reviews)
1/2 Regular$12.99
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 3 sauces.
1/4 Dark$9.49
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
