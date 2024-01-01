Avocado salad in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Tatte Bakery - Reston
Tatte Bakery - Reston
11910 Market Street, Reston
|Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad
|$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (550 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Shellfish)
|GF Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad
|$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (500 cal, Contains: Egg, Shellfish, Milk)