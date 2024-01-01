Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve avocado salad

Tatte Bakery - Reston

11910 Market Street, Reston

Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (550 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Shellfish)
GF Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (500 cal, Contains: Egg, Shellfish, Milk)
Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Reston Location

12184 Glade Dr., Reston

Avocado salad$7.50
spring mix topped with avocado and ginger dressing
