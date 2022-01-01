Avocado toast in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve avocado toast
Lake Anne Coffee House
1612 Washington Plaza N, Reston
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Open faced multigrain sandwich, queso fresco, pepitats, and an egg your way.
Vegetarian.
Ted's Bulletin - Reston
11948 Market Street, Reston
|Avocado Toast.
|$13.89
Poached eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomato, pickled chilies, radish, fried garlic, lime, 7 grain toast, (Vegetarian)
