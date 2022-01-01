Burritos in Reston
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston
|Sunrise Burrito
|$7.85
cage free eggs, ripe avocado, sausage, cotija cheese, pico-de-gallo, spicy cilantro-lime vinaigrette in a flour tortilla
Super Chicken
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston
|Bundy's Big Burrito
|$9.99
Chopped steak, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, melted cheddar, salsa verde & chipotle mayo, all wrapped up in a big flour tortilla!
With two side dishes.
|Sliced Brisket Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Lettuce and rice base, topped with sliced smoked beef brisket, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Smoked sausage, scrambled eggs & roasted potatoes w/melted cheese, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, avocado, salsa verde & sour cream.
All wrapped up in a large, locally-made flour tortilla.