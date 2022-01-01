Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Reston

1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sunrise Burrito$7.85
cage free eggs, ripe avocado, sausage, cotija cheese, pico-de-gallo, spicy cilantro-lime vinaigrette in a flour tortilla
More about Reston
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Super Chicken

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston

Avg 4.8 (667 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
More about Super Chicken
Willard's Real Pit BBQ image

 

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bundy's Big Burrito$9.99
Chopped steak, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, melted cheddar, salsa verde & chipotle mayo, all wrapped up in a big flour tortilla!
With two side dishes.
Sliced Brisket Burrito Bowl$10.99
Lettuce and rice base, topped with sliced smoked beef brisket, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Smoked sausage, scrambled eggs & roasted potatoes w/melted cheese, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, avocado, salsa verde & sour cream.
All wrapped up in a large, locally-made flour tortilla.
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ

