Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Reston

Go
Reston restaurants
Toast

Reston restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Super Chicken

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston

Avg 4.8 (667 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Carne Asada$15.99
Grilled sirloin steak platter, served with two sides.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$9.49
Tortilla with grilled steak, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream
More about Super Chicken
Item pic

 

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Torta Sandwich$10.99
Thin-sliced beef, piled high, w/ fried onions & jalapenos, melted Chihuahua cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & green chile mayo. With two sides.
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Reston

Turkey Clubs

Gumbo

Steak Salad

Tacos

Grilled Steaks

Chicken Burritos

Honey Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Reston to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston