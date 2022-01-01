Chicken burritos in Reston
More about Super Chicken
Super Chicken
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston
|Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
Lettuce and rice base, topped with pulled chicken, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
|Jerk Chicken Burrito
|$8.99
Jerk-rubbed, smoked chicken thigh, with rice & beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream & Cilantro, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla.