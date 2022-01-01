Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve chili

Willard's Real Pit BBQ image

 

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Mac n Cheese (pint)$6.99
Mac n Cheese topped with meat chili and chopped onions. Pint sized.
Chili Chz Meatloaf Sandwich$9.99
Smoked meatloaf, topped w/meat chili, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped onion, green chile salsa & yellow mustard. Served with two sides.
Chicken & White Bean Chili
Topped with sour cream and cilantro. Cup price includes cornbread.
Item pic

 

Pista House

2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston

Takeout
Chili Chicken$12.00
Chili Paneer$11.00
