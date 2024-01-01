Croissants in Reston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Reston

11910 Market Street, Reston

Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough. (480 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
Ham & Cheese Croissant with Dijon Mustard$6.50
House sliced ham and cheddar cheese rolled into Tatte croissant dough with dijon mustard and topped with sesame seeds. (470 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sesame)
Pistachio Croissant$5.00
Filled with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup, and topped with crumbled pistachio. (570 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio))
Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Reston

2260 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston

CROISSANT BEIGNETS$11.00
POWDERED SUGAR WITH NUTELLA TO DIP
