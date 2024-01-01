Egg sandwiches in Reston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Reston

11910 Market Street, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. (840 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy, Fish)
Restaurant banner

 

The Commons Fooderie - Reston -

12011 Sunset Hills Rd Suite 130, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
