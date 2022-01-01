Grilled chicken in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cafesano
Cafesano
11130 M, South Lakes Dr, Reston
|Grilled Chicken Parmesan
|$9.99
Marinated chicken breast and shaved Parmesan, with our basil pesto and marinara sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$9.99
Marinated chicken breast, roasted peppers and grilled zucchini with our basil pesto.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and romaine with our chipotle mayo.
More about Crafthouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
1888 Explorer St, Reston
|Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese
|$14.99
sour dough bread • chicken breast pesto • mozzarella
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.99
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$14.99
sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese