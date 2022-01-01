Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Cafesano

11130 M, South Lakes Dr, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Parmesan$9.99
Marinated chicken breast and shaved Parmesan, with our basil pesto and marinara sauce.
Grilled Chicken Pesto$9.99
Marinated chicken breast, roasted peppers and grilled zucchini with our basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Club$9.99
Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and romaine with our chipotle mayo.
More about Cafesano
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

1888 Explorer St, Reston

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese$14.99
sour dough bread • chicken breast pesto • mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$14.99
sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese
More about Crafthouse

