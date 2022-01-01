Grilled steaks in Reston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cafesano

11130 M, South Lakes Dr, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak & Cheese$10.59
Grilled steak, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our chipotle mayo.
More about Cafesano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

1888 Explorer St, Reston

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$17.99
mixed greens • steak • feta cheese • tomatoes carrots • red onions • italian dressing
Grilled Steak Bowl$15.99
marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce
topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers
served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
More about Crafthouse

