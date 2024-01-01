Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve kebabs

Bombay Velvet

12100 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston

Nutty corn kebab$16.00
Tatte Bakery - Reston

11910 Market Street, Reston

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. (940 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Sesame)
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. (670 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab with a chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, parsley served with dill labneh in a warm pita.(710 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
