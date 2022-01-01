Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Naan in
Reston
/
Reston
/
Naan
Reston restaurants that serve naan
Bombay Velvet
12100 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston
No reviews yet
Butter Naan
$3.95
Traditional Indian White Flour Flatbread with Butter.
More about Bombay Velvet
Pista House
2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston
No reviews yet
Kashmiri Naan
$5.00
Panner Naan
$5.00
Kashmiri Naan
$5.00
More about Pista House
