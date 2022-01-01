Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Reston

Go
Reston restaurants
Toast

Reston restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Item pic

 

Bombay Velvet

12100 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Paneer Tikka Masala$19.95
Cottage Cheese simmered with caramelized Tomato and Onion Gravy With traditional herbs and spices.
More about Bombay Velvet
Item pic

 

Pista House

2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paneer Tikka$11.00
More about Pista House

Browse other tasty dishes in Reston

Hummus

Sundaes

Chili

Cheese Pizza

Hot Chocolate

Lobsters

Tiramisu

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Reston to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (711 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston