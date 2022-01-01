Quesadillas in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cafesano
11130 M, South Lakes Dr, Reston
|Quesadilla
|$6.59
A soft tortilla folded and filled with cheddar and lightly grilled. Served with fries or carrot and celery sticks and ranch dressing.
Reston
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston
|Quesadilla
|$6.92
flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese with a side of pico-de-gallo
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
1888 Explorer St, Reston
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
flour tortilla • green peppers • sautéed onions • cheddar • pepper jack cheese add chicken 3.25 • add steak 4.25
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Super Chicken
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.49
|Kids Quesadilla
6 inch flour tortilla, choice of protein, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.49
Tortilla with cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston
|Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
Pulled chicken & chihuahua cheese with caramelized onions & tomato. Served with red & green salsa & sour cream.
Add jalapeno for a little spice!