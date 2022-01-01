Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rasmalai in
Reston
/
Reston
/
Rasmalai
Reston restaurants that serve rasmalai
Bombay Velvet
12100 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston
No reviews yet
Rasmalai
$5.95
Cottage cheese soaked in sweetened milk, flavored with pistachio nuts, saffron and rosewater
More about Bombay Velvet
Pista House
2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston
No reviews yet
Rasmalai
$5.00
More about Pista House
