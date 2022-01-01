Salmon in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve salmon
Lake Anne Coffee House
1612 Washington Plaza N, Reston
|Salmon Bowl
|$22.00
Crispy skin on salmon, black rice, white miso cremini mushrooms, local asparagus, edamame, shaved carrot, watermelon radish, cilantro
Gluten free. Dairy free.
|Atlantic Salmon
|$19.00
Cafesano
11130 M, South Lakes Dr, Reston
|Salmon Skewer
|$7.99
|Salmon Kabob
|$17.99
Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.