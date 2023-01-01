Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center

11939 Democracy Drive, Reston

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Roll$14.00
Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll$15.00
Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Reston Location

12184 Glade Dr., Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll *$8.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, & roe
Cashew Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.75
Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cashews
Shrimp Spring Rolls$8.50
veggie and shrimp wrapped and deep fried
More about Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Reston Location

