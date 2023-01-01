Shrimp rolls in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
11939 Democracy Drive, Reston
|Shrimp Roll
|$14.00
|Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon
More about Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Reston Location
Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Reston Location
12184 Glade Dr., Reston
|Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll *
|$8.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, & roe
|Cashew Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.75
Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cashews
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$8.50
veggie and shrimp wrapped and deep fried