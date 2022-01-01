Tacos in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve tacos
Lake Anne Coffee House
1612 Washington Plaza N, Reston
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with black beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, tomatillo avocado salsa, red onion, and cilantro.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Sweet Leaf -
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston
|Steak Taco
|$13.43
steak tender medallions, roasted corn + red pepper, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, cilantro, romaine, jalapeno caesar