Tandoori roti in
Reston
/
Reston
/
Tandoori Roti
Reston restaurants that serve tandoori roti
Bombay Velvet
12100 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$3.95
Thin Whole Wheat Flatbread leavened in Tandoor.
More about Bombay Velvet
Pista House
2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$3.00
More about Pista House
