Restoration Brew Worx

Thank you for your support during these unbelievable times. As always, we will work on improving our game anyway we can. May your friends and family be safe and healthy.

25 N Sandusky St • $$

Avg 4.5 (877 reviews)

Popular Items

Restoration Burger$13.00
Cooked to order w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, choice of cheese, & garlic aioli.
Big Girl Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar, Gouda, on Hawaiian style bread toasted on Panini - served with fries or chips.
'OG' Tri-Tip$15.00
Slow cooked braised beef in house stock, provolone cheese, & horseradish aioli stuffed in a French hoagie roll served w/ natural au jus. Served with fries or chips.
Chorizo Tots$11.00
Tots w/ Chorizo, RBW ale cheese, pico de gallo, & crème fraiche. (ⓋSub soy protein to make it vegetarian).
Rodeo Burger$16.00
Cooked to order w/ pepper-jack, thick honey cured bacon, house-made beer-battered onion straws, & BBQ sauce.
Pretzel Bread and Ale Cheese$9.00
House-made pretzel bread, lightly salted, served w/ RBW ale cheese & house honey mustard.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$6.50
Mini corndogs with a choice of fries, chips, or apple slices. We do not have carryout kid drinks right now. (Only Adult Pops)
Bowl Spuds$3.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
Canned Beer (16 oz Can)$4.00
Basket Spuds$6.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

25 N Sandusky St

Delaware OH

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

