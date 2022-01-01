Restoration Kitchen & Wine

Go
We're located in Historic Old Torrance. We offer small plate and large plate dishes paired with wines from the West Coast and Local Draft Beers.

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

1437 Marcelina Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Rib Dip Sliders$16.00
ciabatta roll, swiss cheese, creamy horseradish, au jus
Pasta Salsiccia Italiana$16.00
mezzi rigatoni, Italian sausage, garlic cream sauce, parmesan
St. Louis Ribs$16.00
sous vide and grilled half rack of ribs, tangy bbq glaze
Korean BBQ Kalbi$19.00
marinated and grilled short ribs
Carnivore Flatbread$14.00
italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara drizzle
Scallops w/ Risotto$19.00
large scallops, lemon chive risotto
Bread w/ Butter$2.00
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
sherry gastrique, parmesan
Fries$8.00
plain or furikake
Mushroom Flatbread$14.00
mozzarella, arugula, thyme, lemon zest
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1437 Marcelina Ave

Torrance CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
