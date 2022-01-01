Go
Toast

Restoration Pizza

We believe all that is good about community can be restored. Restoration Pizza exists to build community around pizza and beer.
We appreciate the support of our state. And we want to give back. That’s why we created Restoration Pizza and centered it around inclusivity, pizza, and beer.

PIZZA • SALADS

5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A • $

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Classic Pepperoni$13.00
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 12" Restoration Crust
10" Classic Pepperoni$9.50
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 10" Restoration Crust
16" Classic Pepperoni$16.00
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 16" Restoration Crust
Pretzel Bites$7.50
Pretzel Bites with house-made beer queso
10" Classic Cheese$8.50
House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" Restoration Crust
16" Classic Cheese$14.00
House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 16" Restoration Crust
Bread Bites$5.00
Choose between our classic breadsticks or our seasoned breadsticks, with choice of House-Made Red Sauce, House-Made Green Chile Ranch Dressing, House-Made Ranch Dressing, or Garlic Butter
Restoration Bread$7.00
Breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella with choice of House-Made Red Sauce, House-Made Green Chile Ranch Dressing, House-Made Ranch Dressing, or Garlic Butter
Side of House-Made Ranch$0.50
2 oz.
Restoration Salad - Regular$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Goat Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A

Albuquerque NM

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marigold Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piñon Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

On The Flip

No reviews yet

Wouldn’t it be great to have a regular hang where you can always enjoy fresh and tasty burgers, tacos, and taproom bites at a reasonable price? We’ve got your back. Throw in our fun disco vibe and friendly staff and you’ve got the On The Flip experience right here in the ABQ!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston