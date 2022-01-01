Go
Resurgence Brewing Company

Resurgence Brewing Company provides high-quality craft beer to be enjoyed on-premise, in our beer garden, or at home. We provide a gathering spot for the community of Buffalo to celebrate and share local products amongst friends and family

55 Chicago St • $

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Poutine$11.00
Delicious French Fries with Cheese Curds & Gravy
Giant Soft Pretzel$12.00
Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
RBC Burger$15.00
Smashed Beef Patty, Crispy Onion Rings, Beer BBQ, Cheddar, Bacon,
10 Wings$17.00
Choose Flavor: Hot, Medium, Mild, Beer BBQ, Dry Rub, Hot BBQ, or Sweet Chili.
Fried Fish Taco Special$16.00
3 Tacos - Rotating selection every Tuesday! Ask your server for today's option
French Fries$6.00
French Fries with Ketchup
Chicago St. Burger$15.00
2 Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Thousand Island, Onion, Lettuce & Pickles
Nachos$12.00
Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Sour Cream
Fried Pickles$9.00
House Made Pickles Lightly Breaded & Fried with Spicy Ranch Dip
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-breaded fried chicken thigh with house rub, surge sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating

55 Chicago St

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
