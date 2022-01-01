The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters

Location: Sterling Caviar Farms in Eleverta, CA

How it tastes: Balanced and buttery, but less like a chardonnay and more like a mushroom or a fresh farm egg. Nutty, but not bitter. Rich like anything that will give you gout. Tender, but has a nice resistance to pressure.

Why it’s unique: Sterling Farms White Sturgeon Caviar is from - you guessed it - the White Sturgeon (Acipenser Transmontanus), which is native to the rivers of Northern California. Sterling Farms were the first in America to raise Sturgeon, so they have been the backbone of the domestic caviar scene. We have a close relationship with the farm and here’s what we saw when we visited: kind and earnest farmers, smart and established systems and an eye for the art of caviar making.

30g: Serves 2-4 people

100g: Serves 8-10 people

250g: Serves 15-20 people

