The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters

Oysters, Caviar, Tinned Fish, and all things ICO!

296 Parks Street

Popular Items

Billy Bennett's Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
1/2 lb of Billy Bennett's famous (cooked) shrimp cocktail.
1/2 lb is approximately 12-15 pieces of shrimp. Amount of individual shrimp can vary depending on weight.
Aunt Dotty$1.75
$1.75/ea
Farmer: Skip Bennett
Location: Saquish, MA, CCB45MA
(on the other side of Duxbury Bay)
Size: 1.5" - 2" consistent cull
How they taste: Delicate, but complex flavor. Similar to the ICO's but sweeter and more buttery. We'd give these a 6 out of 10 (a touch saltier than the Island Creeks).
Very easy to shuck.
Island Creek$1.75
$1.75/ea
Farmer: Skip Bennett
Location: Duxbury Bay, MA, CCB45MA
Size: 2.5" - 3" on average
How they taste: The quintessential East Coast oyster experience. With a highly segmented flavor profile, strong salinity up front gives way to vegetal, buttery richness and a long sweet finish. It doesn't get any better than this. These complex flavors are attributed to a life spent on the ocean floor, dug into the mineral rich mud of Duxbury Bay.
WaldoStone Farm Classic French Mignonette$8.00
WaldoStone Farm's take on the classic French oyster dressing- their recipes were developed at the annual Pemaquid Oyster Festival in Damariscotta where over 10,000 oysters are consumed on the last Sunday of September. Serve a 1/4 tsp. chilled over an ice-cold raw oyster. When the oysters run out- mix with olive oil for a tasty salad dressing or marinade.
White Sturgeon Caviar$45.00
Location: Sterling Caviar Farms in Eleverta, CA
How it tastes: Balanced and buttery, but less like a chardonnay and more like a mushroom or a fresh farm egg. Nutty, but not bitter. Rich like anything that will give you gout. Tender, but has a nice resistance to pressure.
Why it’s unique: Sterling Farms White Sturgeon Caviar is from - you guessed it - the White Sturgeon (Acipenser Transmontanus), which is native to the rivers of Northern California. Sterling Farms were the first in America to raise Sturgeon, so they have been the backbone of the domestic caviar scene. We have a close relationship with the farm and here’s what we saw when we visited: kind and earnest farmers, smart and established systems and an eye for the art of caviar making.
30g: Serves 2-4 people
100g: Serves 8-10 people
250g: Serves 15-20 people
Littleneck Clams$10.00
You’ll find these clams to be milder than most, with strong salt, but lacking the bitterness of a lot of littlenecks. We like that a lot. They have strong brine and firm texture and are a unique very flavorful clam. Who doesn’t want that! Steam em' up, grill em' or just eat em' right off the half-shell. You can't go wrong with these guys!
Row 34$1.75
$1.75/ea
Farmer: Skip Bennett
Location: Duxbury Bay, MA, CCB45MA
Size: 2.5" - 3" on average
How they taste: The Row 34’s are a bit cleaner than the Island Creeks. Still briny, but less vegetal, earthy flavors because they are not bottom planted. Clean, crisp with mineral notes. A splash of saltwater.
Row 34 Hot Sauce$12.00
Our friends at Row 34 have partnered with Sparrow Arc Farm to grow a delicious mixture of sweet and spicy peppers, which becomes the base of the small-batch hot sauce produced by Alex’s Ugly Sauce right in Boston.
WHAT YOU GET: A 5 fl oz glass bottle of Row 34 Hot Sauce
Location

296 Parks Street

Duxbury MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
