Retreat

6900 E Green Lake Way N • $$

Avg 4.2 (807 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Retreat$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Loaded Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
toasted pain au lait bread, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, aged coastal cheddar, nitrate-free bacon, avocado, and tomato
Goat Cheese Omelette$12.00
whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast
Americano$3.50
2 shots espresso (in all sizes) and hot water.
Mayan Bowl$13.00
quinoa, black beans, corn, red cabbage, avocado, sweet potato, chimichurri
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
toasted pain au lait bread, roasted chicken, arugula, avocado, tomato, and pistachio pesto
Black Bean Breakfast Bowl$12.00
organic black beans, organic brown rice, aged coastal cheddar, two free range over easy eggs, avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro
Retreat Bowl (Sweet Potato Pesto)$14.00
sunny egg, organic brown rice, sweet potato, mushroom, arugula, pistachio pesto
Chicken & Greens Bowl$16.00
Organic chicken, sweet potatoes, avocado, arugula, pistachio pesto, microgreens.
Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6900 E Green Lake Way N

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

