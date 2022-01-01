Go
Retreat - Green Lake

Come on in and enjoy!

6900 East Green Lake Way North

Popular Items

Retreat Bowl (Sweet Potato Pesto)$14.00
sunny egg, organic brown rice, sweet potato, mushroom, arugula, pistachio pesto
Chicken & Greens Bowl$16.00
Organic chicken, sweet potatoes, avocado, arugula, pistachio pesto, microgreens.
Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
Green Retreat$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Strawberry Fields$9.00
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Loaded Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
toasted pain au lait bread, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, aged coastal cheddar, nitrate-free bacon, avocado, and tomato
Harvest Bowl$12.00
brussels sprouts, delicata squash, rainbow carrots, quinoa, hummus, arugula
Basic Egg Sandwich$8.00
toasted sourdough bread, butter, and two fried, over easy eggs
Location

6900 East Green Lake Way North

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
