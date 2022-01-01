Go
Reunion Kitchen + Drink

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)

Popular Items

Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits$21.95
hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$22.95
hand-dipped in our reunion blonde batter | thai peanut slaw | salt & pepper shoestring fries | house made tartar
Fresh Baked Soft Pretzel$9.95
spicy mustard | jalapeño cheese sauce | kosher salt
BBQ Chicken Cobb$18.95
barbecued chicken | bbq sauce | avocado | bacon | tomato | egg | bleu cheese crumbles | crispy onions | chipotle ranch
Grilled Artichoke$13.95
tomato relish | parmesan | fresh lemon | garlic aioli
Little House Salad$8.00
cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll
Butter Cake$10.95
house secret recipe | vanilla bean ice cream | raspberry purée | fresh whipped cream
Classic Cheeseburger$16.95
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
Prime Rib Dip$21.95
roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road

Anaheim CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
