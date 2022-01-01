Go
Rev Food Group

Three different restaurants to choose from at one time. Select the drop down to pick your menu to order from.

361 Highway 74 N

Popular Items

Cubano$10.00
Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, Pickles and mustard on a Cuban Bread.
Tostones$4.00
Fried Plantains with salt and lime. Add mojo pork for a complete meal.
Ropa Vieja$10.00
Shredded beef stewed with tomatoes and spices on white rice.
Maduros$4.00
Fried sweet plantains.
Empanadas (2)$4.00
Fried pie dough filled with picadillo.
Croquettas de Jamon (2)$4.00
Ham with bechamel and Panko bread crumbs.
Yucca Fries$4.00
Mojo Pork$10.00
Slow roasted pork with garlic, orange, lime and cilantro. Served with black beans and rice.
Arroz con Pollo$10.00
Yellow rice with slow cooked chicken flavored with lime and cilantro.
Churrasco$15.00
Lime and Garlic marinated skirt steak. Black beans and rice. Avocado.

Location

361 Highway 74 N

Peachtree City GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
