PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8

BARREL AGED VOL. 108 CAN$12.00
Imperial stout aged 1 year in Sazerac barrels then on mangos and local Makenu cacao nibs. 11.2% ABV
MAGNIFICENT DESOLATION CROWLER$14.00
Dipa with Sabro and Ahtanum. 8.2% abv
BARREL AGED VOL. 115 CAN$12.00
Stout Aged 11 months in Willet Rye barrels then on coconut, banana, and marshmallow. 11.4% ABV
BARREL AGED VOL. 113 CAN$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Willett Rye barrels then on Oreos, Makenu Chocolate, and marshmallows. 11.4% abv.
CLOUD FARMER 4-PACK$18.00
Hazy Double IPA with Nelson Sauvin and Mosaic. 8.4% abv
BARREL AGED VOL. 114 CAN$12.00
Imperial Stout Aged 11 months in Willet Rye barrels then on cherries, vanilla, and granola 11.4% abv
BARREL AGED VOL. 112 CAN$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Willett Rye barrels. 11.4% abv
1237 Mayport Rd

Atlantic Beach FL

