Go
Toast

Revel Kitchen & Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

331 Hartz Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)

Popular Items

Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger$16.00
Snake River Farms natural beef patty cooked to desired temperature , served on a Challah Roll with Hand Cut Fries, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Deviled Farm Eggs$7.95
Hobbs' Applewood Smoked Bacon & White Truffle Oil
Grilled Salmon$32.00
Cauliflower Puree, Farro, Bloomsdale Spinach, Roasted Mushroom, with Crispy Fennel
Available GF : No Farro & No Crispy Fennel
Chicken Sliders$16.95
(2) House Made Buttermilk Biscuits, Fried Mary's Chicken Breast, Red Pepper Jelly, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Napa Slaw & Hand Cut Kennebec Chips
Risotto$21.00
Grilled Corn, English Peas, Basil Pesto, Parmesan (v) (available vegan) (gf)
*Contains Walnuts
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN 1/2 ONLINE (MONDAY ONLY)$24.00
Meatballs App$14.50
(3) Meatballs, Grilled Bread, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Basil & Parmesan
Spinach Salad$13.50
Quinoa, Shaved Fennel, Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Strawberry Muscatel Vinaigrette (GF)
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites$34.00
Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak, cooked to a desired temperature and served with Truffled hand cut fries, arugula, red wine butter
Avocado Bruschetta$12.95
Grilled Country Levain Bread, Pickled Peppers, Crispy Shallots & Sea Salt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

331 Hartz Ave

Danville CA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Peasant & The Pear

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Norm's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TARU SUSHI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cielito Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Cielito Cocina Mexicana features authentic, regional Mexican cuisine from Puebla and Oaxaca. We also have a full bar with an exceptional tequila and mezcal collection, California wines, and local microbrews on tap. We support local farmers so that we can source the freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston