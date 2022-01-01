Go
Revel Kitchen

8388 Musick Memorial Dr • $$

Don't Kale it Comeback!.$11.99
Kale, Romano cheese, crunchy corn crumbs, red pepper flakes, grilled chicken breast, and a lemon Aioli dressing.
The Grain-Go.$12.99
Organic greens, purple cabbage, quinoa, roasted corn, red onion, black beans, jalapeno, cotija cheese, grilled chicken breast, and a cilantro agave lime vinaigrette.
Large Bowl.$11.99
Build your own bowl, large lets you choose up to 2 bases, up to 2 veggies, up to 2 proteins and 1 sauce.
Small Bowl.$8.99
Build your own bowl, regular lets you choose 1 base, 1 veggie, 1 protein and 1 sauce.
Sweet Potatoes.$4.00
Harissa spice, goat cheese, scallions and cilantro.
8388 Musick Memorial Dr

Brentwood MO

Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
