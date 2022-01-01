Go
Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

901 B St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beet Salad$12.00
Calabrian Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Calabrian chili, creamy pimento cheese, quick pickle jalapeno, toasted, smoky aioli, brioche bun, French fries
Side Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Little Gems Salad$12.00
#6 Mixed 10 pc Fried Chicken Bucket (Full Bird)$30.00
10pc Chicken Only Mixed with 4 breast meat, 2 thigh, 2 drumstick, 2 wing
#2 Combo 10pc Bucket Fried Chicken$48.00
10pc Bucket of Fried chicken ( Whole bird) ,Double Mashed Potatoes 24oz., Gravy 8oz., feeds 3-4 ppl.
Brick Chicken$25.00
Citrus & garlic marinated boneless 1/2 chicken with bacon Brussels sprouts potato hash
Combo 5pc Fried Chicken$25.00
Fried chicken (Half bird) , Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, feeds 1-2 ppl.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, cajun crusted, smoked pepper Aioli, house coleslaw, Brioche bun, s/w Shoestring Fries
Paella Seafood$25.00
See full menu

Location

901 B St

San Rafael CA

Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

