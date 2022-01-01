Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar
The Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar is a locally owned restaurant serving light breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday. We welcome groups small or large, or can help you reserve our private room for your next special event. We offer special coffee and teas along with a special sandwich/soup every day.
Location
121 N 4th Street
Quincy IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
