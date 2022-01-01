Go
Toast

Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar

The Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar is a locally owned restaurant serving light breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday. We welcome groups small or large, or can help you reserve our private room for your next special event. We offer special coffee and teas along with a special sandwich/soup every day.

121 N 4th Street

No reviews yet

Location

121 N 4th Street

Quincy IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge - Best Known as THE place to live, laugh, and celebrate! Unique with its coastal-worldly decor, the experience and food are both comfortable and classic with a little attitude. All are welcome! Come in and Enjoy!

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Thyme Square Online Ordering! All of our products are made from scratch using local, farm-fresh ingredients.
Be sure to check out our DRINKS menu for delicious beverages & cocktails!

Calftown Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Calftown! Come in and enjoy!

Thai D'Lish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston