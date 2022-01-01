Go
Toast

Revelry on the Boulevard

Sister restaurant to Revelry Kitchen and Bar on East 6th Street.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6215 N. Lamar Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Gumbo$18.00
Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish, Lump Crab, Okra, Filé, Served Over Long Grain Rice
Cubano$13.00
Mojo Roasted Berkshire Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss, Provolone, Pickled Jalapeños,
Sourdough Bread
French Fries$5.00
Short Rib Banh Mi$15.00
Grilled Short Rib, Umami Glaze, Pickled Carrots & Radishes, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Cilantro, Mint, Sriracha Mayo, French Bread
Boudin Balls$12.00
Dijon Mayo, House-Made Pickles
Crispy Wings$12.00
Honey-Sriracha Glaze, Cruciferous Slaw Ranch, Sous-Vided in Duck Fat
Substitute: Pomegranate Chipotle BBQ
or Citrus Pepper—$1
BLVD Burger$14.00
8 oz. Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Dijon Mayo, Challah Bun
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Maple Balsamic Glaze, Candied Walnuts
Chives, Togarashi
Blackened Fish$11.00
Cajun Spice Crusted Redfish, Green Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Grilled Corn Salsa with Pickled Green Tomatoes, Challah Bun
Small Gumbo$10.00
Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish, Lump Crab, Okra, Filé, Served Over Long Grain Rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6215 N. Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Michi Ramen

No reviews yet

Delivery available via DoorDash and Uber Eats!

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Mom & pop brewery & kitchen serving house brewed beer & scratch made food in the heart of Austin!

Stiles Switch

No reviews yet

Austin's Original Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew.

Arpeggio Grill

No reviews yet

Arpeggio Grill is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Come in, we welcome all guests

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston