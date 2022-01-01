Revere restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1

194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Esquite$7.00
Steamed corn off-the-cob with chipotle aioli, chili
powder and queso cotija, yes this is the one on
the bowl/cup.
Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl$10.75
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de
gallo, cream and cheese.
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Served with cilantro, onion and with two
corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
More about Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
Consumer pic

 

Esquite Taqueria

1148 North Shore Road, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.50
All Burritos/Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
Taco de Chicharron (Pork-Belly)$4.50
A classic Mexico City Style pork-belly taco on our handmade tortillas! Comes with salsa and lime on the side!
Fish Taco$5.50
Fried Atlantic cod with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.
More about Esquite Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

EASY PIE

649 Squire Rd, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boom Boom$17.00
crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.
Large BYO Pizza$17.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
Onion Rings$6.00
Steak cut panko crusted onion rings
More about EASY PIE
Dryft image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dryft

500 Ocean Ave, Revere

Avg 4.6 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Bolognese$27.00
rigatoni, parmesan, basil
Dryft Cheeseburger$17.00
Brandt prime blend, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, fries, pickle
Fried Calamari$16.00
pickled cherry peppers, Calabrian chili aioli
More about Dryft
Main pic

 

Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor

400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Beet Salad$21.00
red & yellow beets, mozzarella cheese,
beefsteak tomato, arugula,
dark balsamic reduction , pesto NF
Caesar$13.00
romaine, red chilis, parmesan,
garlicky-dressing
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy fried chicken breast, lettuces,
shriracha aioli, house pickles,
bacon, brioche bun
More about Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
Restaurant banner

 

Rincon Limeno Revere

260 Broadway, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Causa Rellena$11.00
Softly mushed potatoes, lime and yellow pepper 'aji amarillo' combining tasty chicken salad
Tacu Tacu De Mariscos$24.00
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo and seafood cream sauce
Tallarines Verde Plato$18.00
Peruvian delicious pesto sauce made with spinach, basil, queso fresco tossed in the spaghetti and served with a Grilled steak and papa dorada
More about Rincon Limeno Revere
Restaurant banner

 

Luberto’s Pastry Shop - 208 BROADWAY

208 BROADWAY, REVERE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Luberto’s Pastry Shop - 208 BROADWAY
Consumer pic

 

Volare Restaurant

388 Broadway, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bread & oil$2.00
Pollo E Rabe$23.00
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
More about Volare Restaurant
Margarita's image

 

Margarita's - Revere, MA

85 American Legion Highway, Revere

No reviews yet
More about Margarita's - Revere, MA

