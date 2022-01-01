Revere restaurants you'll love
Must-try Revere restaurants
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere
|Popular items
|Esquite
|$7.00
Steamed corn off-the-cob with chipotle aioli, chili
powder and queso cotija, yes this is the one on
the bowl/cup.
|Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl
|$10.75
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de
gallo, cream and cheese.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
Served with cilantro, onion and with two
corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
Esquite Taqueria
1148 North Shore Road, Revere
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.50
All Burritos/Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
|Taco de Chicharron (Pork-Belly)
|$4.50
A classic Mexico City Style pork-belly taco on our handmade tortillas! Comes with salsa and lime on the side!
|Fish Taco
|$5.50
Fried Atlantic cod with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.
EASY PIE
649 Squire Rd, Revere
|Popular items
|Boom Boom
|$17.00
crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.
|Large BYO Pizza
|$17.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Steak cut panko crusted onion rings
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dryft
500 Ocean Ave, Revere
|Popular items
|Large Bolognese
|$27.00
rigatoni, parmesan, basil
|Dryft Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Brandt prime blend, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, fries, pickle
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
pickled cherry peppers, Calabrian chili aioli
Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere
|Popular items
|Burrata Beet Salad
|$21.00
red & yellow beets, mozzarella cheese,
beefsteak tomato, arugula,
dark balsamic reduction , pesto NF
|Caesar
|$13.00
romaine, red chilis, parmesan,
garlicky-dressing
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
crispy fried chicken breast, lettuces,
shriracha aioli, house pickles,
bacon, brioche bun
Rincon Limeno Revere
260 Broadway, Revere
|Popular items
|Causa Rellena
|$11.00
Softly mushed potatoes, lime and yellow pepper 'aji amarillo' combining tasty chicken salad
|Tacu Tacu De Mariscos
|$24.00
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo and seafood cream sauce
|Tallarines Verde Plato
|$18.00
Peruvian delicious pesto sauce made with spinach, basil, queso fresco tossed in the spaghetti and served with a Grilled steak and papa dorada
Luberto’s Pastry Shop - 208 BROADWAY
208 BROADWAY, REVERE
Volare Restaurant
388 Broadway, Revere
|Popular items
|Bread & oil
|$2.00
|Pollo E Rabe
|$23.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Margarita's - Revere, MA
85 American Legion Highway, Revere