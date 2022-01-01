Ceviche in Revere
Revere restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dryft
500 Ocean Ave, Revere
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
leche de tigre, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, plantain chips
Rincon Limeno Revere
260 Broadway, Revere
|Ceviche De Camarones
|$19.00
Shrimp marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)
|Tapa Ceviche Camarones
|$14.00
Shrimp marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)
|Ceviche Mixto
|$19.00
Seafood marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (peruvian giant corn)