Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Revere

Go
Revere restaurants
Toast

Revere restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dryft

500 Ocean Ave, Revere

Avg 4.6 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
leche de tigre, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, plantain chips
More about Dryft
Restaurant banner

 

Rincon Limeno Revere

260 Broadway, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche De Camarones$19.00
Shrimp marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)
Tapa Ceviche Camarones$14.00
Shrimp marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)
Ceviche Mixto$19.00
Seafood marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (peruvian giant corn)
More about Rincon Limeno Revere

Browse other tasty dishes in Revere

Salmon

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Cake

Lobsters

Map

More near Revere to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (509 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (509 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston